CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 14, 2021
_____
939 FPUS56 KLOX 151119
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
319 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021
CAZ041-160100-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
319 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches to
around 90 inland. Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph below passes and canyons from Malibu to West
Los Angeles, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Local north
winds 15 to 25 mph below passes and canyons near Malibu.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s inland. Areas of north to northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph below passes and canyons
from Malibu to West Los Angeles in the morning, diminishing to 10
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
Local north winds 15 to 20 mph below passes and canyons near
Malibu late.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the
mid 80s inland. Local north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph below
passes and canyons near Malibu in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ087-160100-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
319 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Local northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper
60s across the interior.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ040-160100-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
319 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around
90 inland. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 30
mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Local
northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the mid 80s inland. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
Local northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ039-160100-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
319 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Local northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph west of Refugio late in the day.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except
around 60 in the hills. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph
with local gusts to 30 mph below passes and canyons.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Local north
to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph below passes and canyons in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around
50 except the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except
the lower to mid 50s in the hills.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ548-160100-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
319 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Local northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the foothills in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CAZ547-160100-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
319 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Areas of north
to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, mainly
northern and western sections. Local gusts to 50 mph near Porter
Ranch. Winds diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s in
the hills. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Areas of north
to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, mainly
northern and western sections.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, mainly northern
and western sections increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40
mph late.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Areas of north
to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, mainly
northern and western sections, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ046-160100-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
319 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Areas of north
to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph, diminishing
to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except
around 50 colder valleys. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Areas of north
to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing
to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except the mid 40s to around 50 colder valleys. Areas of north to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph late.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Areas of north
to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing
to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ044-045-160100-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
319 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Areas of northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Local gusts to 50 mph in
the foothills. Winds diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except
the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Areas of northeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Areas of northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25
mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around
60 except the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. Areas of northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40
mph late.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25
mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
around 40 in the Ojai Valley.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
except the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50 except the upper 30s in the Ojai Valley.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ088-160100-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
319 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Areas of
northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing
to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Areas of northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Local gusts to 40 mph
by morning.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Areas of northeast winds 20
to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Areas of northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25
mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ059-160100-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
319 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Local northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s except the
mid 40s to mid 50s in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Local
northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s
except the mid to upper 40s in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Local northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the
lower to mid 40s in the hills.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ054-160100-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
319 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph,
diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Isolated gusts to 65 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks. Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph, strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph,
diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph,
diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower
70s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower
50s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-160100-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
319 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph,
diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Areas of northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25
mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph late.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower
70s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at
low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to
mid 50s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-160100-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
319 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Areas of
north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35
mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Local
northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid
70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high
elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the
mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-160100-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
319 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, except around 70
at the coolest beaches. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with local gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of
north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph late.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Areas of northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning,
diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Local northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to around 80 inland. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25
mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper
60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the
beaches to the upper 60s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ036-160100-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
319 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Local northeast winds 15 to 20
mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Local northeast winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Local northeast winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Local northeast winds around 15
mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ037-160100-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
319 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Local east winds
around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Local
northeast winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Local
northeast winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s
except the mid 40s to around 50 on the Carrizo Plain. Local
northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Local
northeast winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ051-160100-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
319 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of
northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Areas of east
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to
lower 70s at low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the
mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ038-160100-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
319 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Local east winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Local east
winds 15 to 20 mph late.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Local east winds 15 to 20
mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Local northeast winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Local east winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ549-160100-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
319 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to
the lower to mid 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid
60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-160100-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
319 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to the upper 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
around 60 across the interior.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to the upper 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the
coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
_____
