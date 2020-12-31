CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

_____

550 FPUS56 KLOX 311113

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

CAZ041-010115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-010115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-010115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-010115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, mainly in the hills and canyons.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the hills. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph in the evening, mainly in the hills and canyons.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-010115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-010115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North to northeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ088-010115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph by the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ045-010115-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph by the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ044-010115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph by the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the

lower to mid 30s in the Ojai Valley. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the

evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-010115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph by

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

around 40 colder valleys. North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except around 40 colder valleys.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-010115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny except cloudy with a chance of showers north slopes.

Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs

from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-010115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny except cloudy with a chance of showers north slopes.

Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet.

Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to lower 40s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. North to northeast winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s

to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-010115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s

except the mid 30s to around 40 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ035-010115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ034-010115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Local northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CAZ036-010115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ038-010115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ037-010115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CAZ052-010115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers northeast slopes.

Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. North to northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks. North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to

lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid

50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ051-010115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CAZ550-010115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the

coast to the upper 60s interior. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to

around 70 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast to

the mid 60s to around 70 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ549-010115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

313 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

Kittell

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather