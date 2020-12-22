CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 21, 2020

007 FPUS56 KLOX 221113

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

CAZ041-230100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ087-230100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

CAZ040-230100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 40s to around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ039-230100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ548-230100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ547-230100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North to northeast winds

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North to northeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North to northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ088-230100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

CAZ045-230100-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ044-230100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the lower

to mid 30s in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50 except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ046-230100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s except the upper 30s to mid 40s colder valleys. Northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower 40s

colder valleys.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower 40s colder

valleys.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ054-230100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate

5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

CAZ053-230100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the mid 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high

elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the

upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid

20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ059-230100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. East winds 15 to 25

mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26 except the mid to

upper 30s in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s except the mid 30s to around 40 in

the hills.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ052-230100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations

to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the

upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from the lower to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high

elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at

high elevations.

CAZ034-230100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to the lower 60s inland.

CAZ035-230100-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Local dense fog will reduce visibilities to a quarter mile or less

through mid morning. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

around 70 inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around

60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

the upper 60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ036-230100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to around 40. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ051-230100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ037-230100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s except the lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain. East winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s except the mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ038-230100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. East winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

East winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ550-230100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ549-230100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

313 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

