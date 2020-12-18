CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 17, 2020
395 FPUS56 KLOX 180659 AAA
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...UPDATED
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Updated for winds and freeze warning through Friday
CAZ041-181230-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Below passes and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills,
areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Below passes
and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, areas of northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from around 70 at
the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s
to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ087-181230-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the upper 50s to
mid 60s across the interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
CAZ040-181230-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO NOON PST
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
North winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
and 70s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the morning and night,
otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ039-181230-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts tp 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s
except the upper 40s to mid 50s in the hills. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s
except the lower to mid 50s in the hills. North winds around
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s except the lower to mid 50s in the hills.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid 50s in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to around 70. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except the lower
to mid 50s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ548-181230-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except
around 50 in the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
CAZ547-181230-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except
around 40 western valley. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
North winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the lower to mid 50s in the
hills.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
around 80. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around
40 western valley.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except around 40 western
valley.
CAZ088-181230-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to around 70. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.
CAZ045-181230-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON PST
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except
around 50 in the hills. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with
local gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Areas of northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid 50s to around
60 in the hills.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
and 70s. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the mid 50s to
around 60 in the hills.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid 50s in the
hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ044-181230-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Update
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY IN THE OJAI
VALLEY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON PST SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the Ojai Valley.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the lower to mid 30s in
the Ojai Valley. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with local
gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning in the Ojai Valley.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Areas of north to northeast winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except
the mid to upper 30s in the Ojai Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around
50 except the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid 30s to
around 40 in the Ojai Valley.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
and 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid to upper
30s in the Ojai Valley.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid to
upper 30s in the Ojai Valley.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid 30s to
around 40 in the Ojai Valley.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ046-181230-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s except the
lower to mid 30s colder valleys. Areas of north to northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Areas of northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s
except the mid to upper 30s colder valleys. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph. Local gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s
except the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
around 80. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s except the mid 30s to
around 40 colder valleys.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s except the mid 30s to
around 40 colder valleys.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the mid 30s to
around 40 colder valleys.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the morning and night,
otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s except the mid to upper 30s colder
valleys.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ054-181230-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5
Corridor.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the
mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s
to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at
high elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 60s at
low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Lows from the 40s
to lower 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid
50s at high elevations. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to
the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the
mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
CAZ053-181230-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 17 to 24 in
colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Areas
of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at
low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 60s
to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high
elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to
the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s
to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high
elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to
the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 60s to
around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Lows
from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 20s to
lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the
mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
CAZ059-181230-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph developing late
in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30 except the mid 30s to around
40 in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29 except the mid 30s to
around 40 in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Lows 19 to 29 except the lower to mid 40s in the hills.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s except the lower to mid
40s in the hills.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s except the upper 30s
to mid 40s in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s
to around 60. Lows 20 to 30 except the mid 30s to around 40 in
the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ052-181230-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows from the 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 30
mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the
upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s
in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid
30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the
mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
CAZ034-181230-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s
except the upper 40s in the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s and 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
CAZ035-181230-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills. North winds
around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s
except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills. North winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the lower 70s inland. North winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
North winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the
beaches to the upper 60s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s to mid 40s except the mid 40s to around 50 in the
hills. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around
70 inland.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to around 70 inland.
CAZ036-181230-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid
30s to around 40. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s
to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows
in the 30s to around 40 except the lower to mid 40s in the hills.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s except the mid 40s to around 50 in the
hills. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s except the mid
to upper 40s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ051-181230-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s and 40s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
CAZ037-181230-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to
lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost
and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s except around 40 in the Carrizo
Plain. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of
frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the Carrizo
Plain. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s
except the lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s
and 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower to mid
40s in the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the Carrizo
Plain.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except the upper 30s
to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.
CAZ038-181230-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Northeast winds around
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s to around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows
in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
CAZ550-181230-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast
to around 70 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 50s
to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ549-181230-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
1059 PM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 20 to
30 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s
and 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
Hall
