CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020

_____

241 FPUS56 KLOX 011102

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

CAZ041-020145-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

70s to around 80 inland. North winds around 15 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. From Malibu to the Hollywood Hills...northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ087-020145-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the lower 60s across the interior.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ040-020145-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ039-020145-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except

around 60 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s except the lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ548-020145-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-020145-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills. North to northeast winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ046-020145-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the lower to mid 40s colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s

except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys. North winds 25 to 35

mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-020145-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s except

around 40 in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s except around 40 in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s except the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai

Valley. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ088-020145-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ059-020145-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

20s to around 30 except the mid to upper 30s in the hills. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s except the mid 30s to around 40 in the hills. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s except the mid 30s to around 40 in the hills.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the hills. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-020145-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...diminishing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph late in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower

60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at

high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55

mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the

40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-020145-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the northeast

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower

60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the upper

50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s

to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-020145-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s and lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 60s and

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ035-020145-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid

70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from around 60

at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s except the upper 40s in the hills. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ034-020145-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph...becoming northwest to north 10 to 20 mph late in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except the upper 40s in

the hills.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s except the upper 40s in the hills. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ036-020145-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except

the lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except the mid 40s to

around 50 in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ037-020145-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s and 30s except the mid 40s to around 50 in the Carrizo

Plain. East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy

frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the mid to upper 40s

in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s. East winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ051-020145-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-020145-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. East winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. East winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ549-020145-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ550-020145-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

the mid 50s to around 60 across the interior.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s except the upper 50s across the interior.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior.

$$

ASR

_____

