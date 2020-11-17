CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

359 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

CAZ041-180030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

359 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the

lower 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

CAZ040-180030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

359 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East

winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ547-180030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

359 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ548-180030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

359 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ046-180030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

359 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ044-045-180030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

359 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. East

winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ088-180030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

359 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ053-180030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

359 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and ridgetop

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the 20s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations.

CAZ054-180030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

359 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ059-180030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

359 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

southwest 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except around 40 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s

except the mid 30s to around 40 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ039-180030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

359 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower 60s in the hills. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ034-180030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

359 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. A 20 percent chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper

60s to mid 70s inland. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, tapering off in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the

hills.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

CAZ035-180030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

359 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one-quarter mile or less.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, tapering off in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. North

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

around 70 inland.

CAZ036-180030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

359 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ052-180030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

359 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid

50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from

around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at

high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower

60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ037-180030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

359 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, tapering off in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except the lower 40s in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ051-180030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

359 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the 60s at high elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, tapering off in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid

50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ038-180030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

359 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ087-180030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

359 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Fog locally dense with

visibility one-quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of west winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

CAZ550-180030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

359 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 60s to around

70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 20 percent

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 across

the interior.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near

the coast to the lower 70s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

CAZ549-180030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

359 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s near the coast

to the upper 60s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the upper 60s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

