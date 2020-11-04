CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 3, 2020

451 FPUS56 KLOX 041203

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

CAZ041-050245-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs lower

to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50.

$$

CAZ087-050245-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ040-050245-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 30

percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-050245-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the hills. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

80s except the mid to upper 70s cooler beaches. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-050245-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ547-050245-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ088-050245-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

90. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

CAZ045-050245-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around

80 nearest the coast. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the upper 60s to mid 70s in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

$$

CAZ044-050245-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. North winds around

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

around 50 in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

around 70. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ046-050245-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s except

the lower to mid 50s colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50 except around 40 colder valleys.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s except around 40 colder valleys. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ054-050245-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows

from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-050245-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s to around 60

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to 16 to

23 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to 15 to 22 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations

to 13 to 20 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s

to lower 40s at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-050245-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the

mid 50s to around 60 in the hills. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills. Southwest winds 10

to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s except the mid to

upper 30s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ052-050245-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to around 80 at high

elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around

50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ034-050245-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to

the mid 80s to around 90 inland. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90

inland. North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the

hills. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 40

percent chance of rain. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the

beaches to the lower 60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to the lower

60s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 50s

at the beaches to the mid 60s inland. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 60s inland.

$$

CAZ035-050245-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to

the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper

60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 60s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from around 60 at

the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

the beaches to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ036-050245-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

the upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ051-050245-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid to upper 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80

at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s

at high elevations. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ037-050245-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the

mid 50s to around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to upper 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ038-050245-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

80s to around 90. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-050245-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower

to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior. Northwest

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 30

percent chance of rain. Highs from around 60 near the coast to

the mid 60s to around 70 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the

coast to around 70 interior.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near

the coast to around 70 interior.

$$

CAZ549-050245-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s.

$$

ASR

