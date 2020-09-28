CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 27, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

338 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

CAZ041-282330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

338 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the

beaches to 90 to 100 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the

beaches to 91 to 101 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the

beaches to 88 to 98 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland.

CAZ040-282330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

338 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s

inland. East winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the

beaches to the upper 80s and 90s inland. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to 90 to 100 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

CAZ547-282330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

338 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Below passes and canyons in NW

portion, local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to

35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s except the mid to upper 70s in

the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. Northeast winds around 15 mph

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s except the mid to upper

70s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s except the mid to upper

70s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the

lower to mid 70s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ548-282330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

338 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Local NE

winds 15 to 25 mph across the foothills in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

CAZ046-282330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

338 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Local northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning,

mainly near the Ventura County Line.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s except

around 60 colder valleys.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102 except the upper 80s coastal

slopes and higher peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s except

around 60 colder valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s except

around 60 colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102 except the upper 80s coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80 except the

mid 50s to around 60 colder valleys.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s

except the lower to mid 50s colder valleys.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s

except the lower to mid 60s colder valleys.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

CAZ044-045-282330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

338 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog early this morning, then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with local gusts to 35 mph, strongest across the eastern

portion, then shifting to the south around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around

80 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 80 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 80 in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the mid to upper 70s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except the lower to mid 70s in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s

to around 80 nearest the coast.

CAZ088-282330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

338 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds developing 15

to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph through early this afternoon.

Winds then lowering some.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. North winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ053-282330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

338 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northeast to east winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Strongest across the eastern portion.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

CAZ054-282330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

338 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds lowering

late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ059-282330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

338 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the

lower to mid 70s in the hills. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

the lower to mid 70s in the hills. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

the lower to mid 70s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the upper 60s to mid 70s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ039-282330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

338 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler

beaches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the mid to upper 70s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

mid to upper 70s cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the

mid to upper 70s in the hills. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

to upper 70s cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the mid to upper 70s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

to upper 70s cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the lower to mid 70s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s

to around 80 cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the lower to mid 70s in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

CAZ034-035-282330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

338 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy dense fog in the morning,

then sunny. Visibilities one quarter mile or less at times. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

lower 90s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

mid 60s to around 70 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

mid 60s to around 70 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper

60s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the

hills.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s and 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland.

CAZ036-282330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

338 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy dense fog in the morning,

then sunny. Visibilities one quarter mile or less at times. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the lower

to mid 70s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the

lower to mid 70s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the lower to mid 70s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the upper 60s to mid 70s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except around 70 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ052-282330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

338 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 100 at low elevations to

around 90 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ037-282330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

338 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. East winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s except the upper

60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except

around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ051-282330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

338 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

East winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ038-282330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

338 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ087-282330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

338 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to

mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s except the mid 70s

across the interior.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the

upper 80s to mid 90s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s except the mid 70s across

the interior.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the

upper 80s to mid 90s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s except the mid 70s

across the interior.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to around

90 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

CAZ550-282330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

338 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the upper 60s to mid 70s across

the interior.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s to lower 90s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the

lower to mid 70s across the interior.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s to lower 90s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the lower to mid 70s across the interior.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to around 90 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 across the interior.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to around 90 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 across the interior.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

CAZ549-282330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

338 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

