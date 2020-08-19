CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

333 FPUS56 KLOX 191015

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

315 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

CAZ041-200045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

315 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to lower 80s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s

to around 70. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches

to around 90 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around

90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

around 70. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

$$

CAZ087-200045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

315 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 80 near the coast to the upper 80s to mid 90s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 80 near the coast to the upper 80s to mid 90s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the upper 80s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s to around 70. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near

the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

around 70. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to

the mid to upper 80s interior.

$$

CAZ040-200045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

315 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the beaches to the

mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the

mid to upper 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to

the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid

to upper 80s inland.

$$

CAZ039-200045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

315 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100 except the upper 70s to mid 80s cooler beaches. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the hills. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph with

isolated 35 mph gusts.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except

around 80 cooler beaches. North winds around 15 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the north around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

to upper 70s cooler beaches. North winds around 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s except the lower to

mid 70s cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s except the lower 70s in the hills. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

and 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid

70s cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ548-200045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

315 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 93 to

102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 93 to

101. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ547-200045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

315 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 97 to

107. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 96 to

106. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 92 to

102.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

CAZ046-200045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

315 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 101 except the mid to upper

80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s except the lower to mid

60s colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 94 to

103 except the mid 80s to around 90 coastal slopes and higher

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 91 to

100 except the mid to upper 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower 80s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-200045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

315 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 94 to

106. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 92 to

103. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Highs 88 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

60s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 88 to

100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Highs 88 to 100.

$$

CAZ088-200045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

315 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky at times. Highs 103 to 107.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky at times. Lows in the lower to

mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Smoky at

times. Highs 103 to 107. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 102 to

105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Highs 94 to 101.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 96 to

100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

96 to 100.

$$

CAZ059-200045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

315 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky at times. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 112.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky at times. Lows in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Smoky at

times. Highs 98 to 107. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 96 to

105. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s and 70s. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 94 to

104.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

CAZ054-200045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

315 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky at times. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 98 to 108 at low

elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Smoky at times. Lows from the 70s to

around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Smoky at

times. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations to the mid 80s to

lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

Gusts to 30 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s at low

elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from 94

to 104 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 70s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to

around 90 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s

in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at

low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from 90

to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s

to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-200045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

315 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky at times. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 98 to

108 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Smoky

at times. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the

mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Smoky at times. Highs from 94 to 104 at low

elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s

to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to 101 at low elevations

to the 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 91 to 100 at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from 90

to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to

lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ052-200045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

315 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Smoky at times.

Highs from 101 to 111 at low elevations to the 90s at high

elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky at times. Lows from the mid 70s to

mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Smoky at times. Highs from 99 to 106 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 90s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to around

90 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows from

the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s

to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-200045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

315 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Smoky at times.

Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the beaches to 97 to

107 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky at times. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s except around 70 in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Smoky at times. Highs from the upper 60s to

mid 70s at the beaches to 91 to 101 inland. North winds around 15

mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland.

$$

CAZ036-200045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

315 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Smoky at times.

Highs 99 to 109. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky at times. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the hills. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Smoky at times. Highs 97 to 107. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ037-200045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

315 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Smoky at times.

Highs 96 to 113. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky at times. Lows in the upper 50s

and 60s except the mid to upper 70s in the Carrizo Plain. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Smoky at times. Highs 93 to 103. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s

except the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 92 to

103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

60s to around 70 except the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo

Plain. Highs 88 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s except the mid 70s

in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

101.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

and 60s except the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. Highs 90

to 101.

$$

CAZ051-200045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

315 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Smoky at times.

Highs from 104 to 111 at low elevations to 96 to 102 at high

elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky at times. Lows from the 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Smoky at times. Highs from 99 to 106 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 104 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

96 to 103 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s

in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 94 to 102 at low

elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from 94

to 102 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s

to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-200045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

315 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Smoky at times.

Highs 100 to 111. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky at times. Lows in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Smoky at times. Highs 96 to 105. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Highs 94 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 94 to

103.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Highs 94 to 102.

$$

CAZ549-200045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

315 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s

near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

$$

CAZ550-200045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

315 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 80 near the coast to the lower to mid 90s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the

upper 80s to mid 90s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s to lower 90s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80

near the coast to around 90 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 60s. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to around 90 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s to around 90

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid

to upper 80s interior.

$$

ASR

