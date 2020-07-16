CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
223 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020
CAZ041-162330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
223 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid
80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid
80s inland.
CAZ040-162330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
223 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s
inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around
60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around
60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around
60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
CAZ547-162330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
223 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 80s to around 90. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ548-162330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
223 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
CAZ046-162330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
223 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 except the upper 70s
coastal slopes and higher peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around
80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s except the mid 70s coastal slopes and
higher peaks.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ044-045-162330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
223 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s nearest the
coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s nearest the
coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to
around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to
around 80 nearest the coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
CAZ088-162330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
223 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph
in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
CAZ053-162330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
223 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
CAZ054-162330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
223 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
CAZ059-162330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
223 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
CAZ039-162330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
223 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 70s except the mid 60s cooler beaches. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 70s except the mid 60s cooler beaches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around
70 cooler beaches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 70s except the mid 60s cooler beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ034-035-162330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
223 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around
80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid
80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower
80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around
80 inland.
CAZ036-162330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
223 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest
the coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
CAZ052-162330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
223 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
CAZ037-162330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
223 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for low clouds and fog in the Salinas
Valley after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid
60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ051-162330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
223 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
CAZ038-162330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
223 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ087-162330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
223 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
CAZ550-162330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
223 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s
interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to
around 80 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to
around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to around
80 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to around
80 interior.
CAZ549-162330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
223 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to
mid 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior.
Hall
