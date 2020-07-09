CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

056 FPUS56 KLOX 091037

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

CAZ041-100030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the

lower to mid 90s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the upper

80s to mid 90s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

CAZ087-100030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ040-100030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

upper 70s inland.

CAZ039-100030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid

60s to around 70 cooler beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ548-100030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ547-100030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ088-100030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ045-100030-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ044-100030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

CAZ046-100030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ054-100030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ053-100030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

CAZ059-100030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

CAZ052-100030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ034-100030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

80s to around 90 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

CAZ035-100030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland.

CAZ036-100030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ051-100030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 107 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ037-100030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s in the

Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

CAZ038-100030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ550-100030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

70s to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

CAZ549-100030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

337 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

ASR

