CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 1, 2020
_____
069 FPUS56 KLOX 021015
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
CAZ041-022315-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around
70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows around
60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower
to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
$$
CAZ087-022315-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning
then sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper
70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ040-022315-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper
60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around
80 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around
70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
$$
CAZ039-022315-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then clearing to the
beaches in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s except
the lower to mid 60s cooler beaches.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to around 80 except the upper 60s cooler beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ548-022315-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning
then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ547-022315-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ044-045-022315-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ088-022315-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
CAZ046-022315-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 70s except the mid 60s coastal slopes and higher
peaks.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning
then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to around 90 except around 80 coastal slopes and higher
peaks.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ054-022315-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, except for patchy low clouds and fog along coastal
slopes early this morning. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at
low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Local gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. South
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at
low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-022315-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to
the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
North winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-022315-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph in the afternoon. Strongest around Lake Palmdale.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph after midnight. Strongest around Lake Palmdale in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ034-035-022315-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper
60s to mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around
80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper
70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to
the 80s to around 90 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to
the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around
80 inland.
$$
CAZ036-022315-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning
then sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ052-022315-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to
the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at
low elevations to around 80 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to
the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-022315-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ051-022315-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the
mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-022315-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to around 90. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for low clouds and fog in the Salinas
Valley after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds
around 15 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ549-022315-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning
then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ550-022315-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70
interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows around 60.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning
then sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to
mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to
upper 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around
80 interior.
$$
Kaplan
