CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 21, 2020

_____

931 FPUS56 KLOX 220948

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

248 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

CAZ041-222345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

248 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s

to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ087-222345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

248 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ040-222345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

248 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-222345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

248 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s except the mid to upper 60s cooler beaches. West winds 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Local northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph,

diminishing late.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler

beaches. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Local northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to upper 60s cooler

beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler

beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler

beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-222345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

248 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-222345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

248 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to near 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-222345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

248 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ044-045-222345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

248 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-222345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

248 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ059-222345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

248 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around

70 in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ054-222345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

248 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 in

colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 90 to 100 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-222345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

248 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 20

mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 90 to 100 at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-222345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

248 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph diminishing late.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower

to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest winds

15 to 25 mph, diminishing late.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s

at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-222345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

248 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

to lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid

70s to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-222345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

248 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ037-222345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

248 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the Salinas Valley through

mid morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the 60s to around

70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 2 0 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s except mid 60s to around 70 on the Carrizo

Plain. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s

except the mid to upper 60s on the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the 60s on the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the 60s to around 70 on the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to near 90.

$$

CAZ051-222345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

248 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid

50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 91 to 100 at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-222345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

248 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 100. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ549-222345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

248 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ550-222345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

248 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather