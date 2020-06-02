CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 1, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

CAZ041-022330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s

at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid

80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

CAZ087-022330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ040-022330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the

beaches to around 80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland.

CAZ039-022330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler

beaches. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid

60s to around 70 cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s except the mid 60s cooler

beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s

to around 70 cooler beaches.

CAZ548-022330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs mid 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

CAZ547-022330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 92 to

102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ046-022330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ088-022330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 96 to

100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ044-045-022330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to

around 90.

.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s and 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ053-054-022330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower

90s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s and

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s

at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

CAZ059-022330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 91 to

101. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ052-022330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at

high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s

at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-022330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the

80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid

80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland.

CAZ036-022330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ037-022330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

101. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ051-022330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid to upper 80s at

high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ038-022330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ549-022330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower

70s interior.

.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid

70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70

interior.

CAZ550-022330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to lower 80s interior.

.TONIGHT..Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

the mid to upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

