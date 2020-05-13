CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 12, 2020

504 FPUS56 KLOX 131012

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

312 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

CAZ041-140015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

312 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudyafter areas of morning low clouds and

fog. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ087-140015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

312 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ040-140015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

312 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ039-140015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

312 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds 15

to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ548-140015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

312 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ547-140015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

312 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ046-140015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

312 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ088-140015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

312 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20

mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ044-045-140015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

312 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ054-140015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

312 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds on the north slopes.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid

50s to lower 60s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest

through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s

at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 50s

at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-140015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

312 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds on the north slopes.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid

50s to lower 60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for low clouds on the north

slopes. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds on the north

slopes. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to

the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25

mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for low clouds on the north

slopes. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds on the north slopes.

Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s at

high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower

70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at

high elevations.

CAZ059-140015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

312 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ052-140015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

312 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid

70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper

60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ034-140015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

312 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

CAZ035-140015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

312 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

the beaches to around 70 inland.

CAZ036-140015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

312 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ037-140015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

312 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ051-140015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

312 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds 10

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ038-140015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

312 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ549-140015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

312 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ550-140015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

312 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

the lower 70s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 20

to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. West winds 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

