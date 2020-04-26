CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 25, 2020
_____
701 FPUS56 KLOX 261058
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
CAZ041-262315-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the beaches after midnight. Fog locally dense with
visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower
to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at
the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 60s
to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Lows around
60.
$$
CAZ087-262315-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the morning and
night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the mid
50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
around 70. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ040-262315-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile
or less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 80s inland.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s
at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s
inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ039-262315-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except
around 70 cooler beaches. West to northwest winds increasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Areas of
northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around
70 cooler beaches. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Areas of northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around
70 cooler beaches. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with local
gusts to 35 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s
except around 70 cooler beaches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s
to around 70 cooler beaches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to
around 70 cooler beaches.
$$
CAZ548-262315-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to mid 80s. Lows around 60.
$$
CAZ547-262315-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15
to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Areas of north to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ046-262315-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the
70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ044-045-262315-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Areas of north
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the
upper 70s to mid 80s nearest the coast. Northeast winds around 15
mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ088-262315-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s to around 90. Areas of north winds 10 to 20 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25
mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Aresa of northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CAZ059-262315-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ054-262315-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid
70s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest winds
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest
through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Areas of
northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds
strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. Areas
of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming west 10
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations
to the 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows from around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid
60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around
50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-262315-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
upper 70s and 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s
at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Areas of north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25
mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Areas of north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. Areas
of north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the
south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations
to the 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the 60s
at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper
40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-262315-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Areas
of north winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon increasing to 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph late.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Areas of north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Areas
of north to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north
to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Areas
of north winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to
mid 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid
60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to
around 70 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-262315-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the
mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph in the
evening in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the
mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s
inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around
80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ036-262315-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Areas of
northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northwest
winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ037-262315-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
North winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ051-262315-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ038-262315-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ549-550-262315-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and dense fog
in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the 70s interior. West
winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest
winds 20 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the lower
to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
except around 60 across the interior. Northwest winds 20 to
35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast
to the mid to upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to
mid 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the
coast to around 70 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to
around 70 interior.
$$
Hall
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather