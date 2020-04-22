CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 21, 2020

328 FPUS56 KLOX 221054

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

CAZ041-222330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas

of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 90s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to around 90 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

CAZ087-222330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ040-222330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 80s inland. North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches

to around 90 inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

CAZ039-222330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper

60s to mid 70s cooler beaches. Areas of northwest to north winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. Areas of northwest to north winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ548-222330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ547-222330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ046-222330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Areas of north

winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70 except

around 60 colder valleys. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with

local gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph becoming

north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ044-045-222330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

CAZ088-222330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Area of north winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Areas of north

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of

north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

CAZ059-222330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest

west of Highway 14.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of

west to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

Winds strongest west of Highway 14.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of west

to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph. Winds

strongest west of Highway 14.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of

west to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

winds strongest west of Highway 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ054-222330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Areas of north winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65

mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Areas

of north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph. Winds strongest

through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Areas

of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid 70s to mid

80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ053-222330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Areas of north winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Areas of north winds 25

to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. Areas

of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid 70s to mid

80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high

elevations. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ052-222330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Areas of north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north winds 25

to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to

around 70 at high elevations. Areas of north winds 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 65 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid

70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the upper 70s to mid

80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-222330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Lows in the upper

40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

CAZ036-222330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ037-222330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s and 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ051-222330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ038-222330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

CAZ549-222330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds

25 to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

25 to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ550-222330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

354 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

