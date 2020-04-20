CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 19, 2020
769 FPUS56 KLOX 201006
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
CAZ041-202330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around 90
inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the
beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
CAZ087-202330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs near 60.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of
west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ040-202330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
CAZ039-202330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Local north
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Below
passes and canyons north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40
mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Below
passes and canyons north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40
mph in the morning and later in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Below
passes and canyons north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Below passes
and canyons north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the
morning and later in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Windy.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Windy.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ548-202330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
CAZ547-202330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds 15
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
CAZ088-202330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 15
to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds 15
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
CAZ045-202330-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ044-202330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s
to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.
CAZ046-202330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ054-202330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid
50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level 7000 to 7500 feet. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20
to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight. Winds strongest
through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Winds strongest
through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
CAZ053-202330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations
to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the
30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high
elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid
40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
CAZ059-202330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
Stronger gusts near Lake Palmdale.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 20
to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
CAZ052-202330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to
the 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to
the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper
40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
CAZ034-202330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to around 70 inland. Northwest afternoon winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the
mid 70s to around 80 inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
around 80 inland.
CAZ035-202330-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest afternoon winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to around 80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the lower
to mid 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
the beaches to around 80 inland.
CAZ036-202330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
CAZ051-202330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds 15
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ037-202330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
North winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 15
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ038-202330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ550-202330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds
20 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ549-202330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around
60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to
35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest
winds 20 to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
