CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 14, 2020
_____
938 FPUS56 KLOX 150956
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
256 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
CAZ041-152330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
256 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to
the lower 80s inland. Local north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
below passes and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills in the
morning. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ087-152330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
256 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to
the mid to upper 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ040-152330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
256 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid
70s to around 80 inland. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in
the morning. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ039-152330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
256 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Local north to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ548-152330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
256 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Local northeast winds 15 to 25
mph in the morning in the foothills.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ547-152330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
256 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Areas of north
to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 30 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ046-152330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
256 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Areas of north
to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. South winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ044-045-152330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
256 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Areas of northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ088-152330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
256 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
CAZ059-152330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
256 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ054-152330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
256 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Areas
of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
morning. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to
the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Highs
from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s
and 40s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers in the evening. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid
40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the
mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s
at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to
the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-152330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
256 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Areas
of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph in the
morning. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to
the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid
50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the
mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the
upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s
at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the
30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-152330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
256 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s
at high elevations. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with local
gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to around 60 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid
40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to
mid 50s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to
mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the
lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to
mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows from
around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to
lower 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-152330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
256 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to
the mid to upper 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the
mid 60s to near 70 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.
$$
CAZ036-152330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
256 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ037-152330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
256 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ051-152330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
256 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ038-152330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
256 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ549-152330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
256 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the
coast to the mid 60s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-152330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
256 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around
70 interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather