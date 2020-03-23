CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 22, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

CAZ041-232345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ087-232345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ040-232345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ039-232345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of a

shower. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ548-232345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

CAZ547-232345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 30

percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ046-232345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s

to around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ044-045-232345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of a

shower in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 30

percent chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except

around 60 nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ088-232345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

CAZ059-232345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

possible in the foothills. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

possible in the foothills. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ054-232345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation 5 to 10

inches at the highest levels. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet

increasing to 6000 feet. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from

the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower

40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s at

high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows

from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-232345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Storm total snow accumulation around

1 inch. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet.

Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs from the mid

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at

high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations

to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s at

high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 19 to 27 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s

to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ052-232345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30

mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows from the upper

30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at

high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to

lower 40s at low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ035-232345-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland.

CAZ034-232345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at the beaches to the upper 50s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs from around 50 at the beaches to the mid to upper 50s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs from around 50 at the beaches to the upper 50s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland.

CAZ036-232345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ037-232345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy wtih a chance of showers. Snow

possible in the foothills. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

possible in the foothills. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

CAZ051-232345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ038-232345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ549-232345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 30

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ550-232345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s near the coast

to around 60 interior. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Rorke

