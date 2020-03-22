CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 21, 2020

653 FPUS56 KLOX 221003

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

303 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

CAZ041-222345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

303 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds with rain becoming likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 40

percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ087-222345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

303 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds with rain becoming likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

CAZ040-222345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

303 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 30

percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ039-222345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

303 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of showers 30

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ548-222345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

303 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ547-222345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

303 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds with rain developing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. South winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ046-222345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

303 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds with rain developing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 30

percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ044-045-222345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

303 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ088-222345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

303 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds with rain becoming likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ059-222345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

303 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow

possible in the foothills. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow possible in

the foothills. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ054-222345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

303 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 6000 to

6500 feet. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the 40s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain or snow showers after midnight. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation

4 to 8 inches. Lows 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance showers. Snow level 4500 to

5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches.

Storm total snow accumulation 5 to 10 inches. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows from

the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to 30s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid

20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-222345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

303 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then rain or snow developing in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around 3 inches. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet

increasing to 7000 feet. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain or snow showers after midnight. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation

around 4 inches. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 4000

to 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Storm total snow accumulation around 5 inches. Highs 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around

50 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations

to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 19 to 27 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the 20s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ052-222345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

303 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Southeast winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

level lowering to 4500 to 5000 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Storm

total snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50s at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ035-222345-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

303 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 30

percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ034-222345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

303 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid

50s at the beaches to the lower 60s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from around 50 at the beaches to around 60

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at the beaches to the upper

50s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

from around 50 at the beaches to the upper 50s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

CAZ036-222345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

303 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ037-222345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

303 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. South winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow possible in

the foothills. Highs upper 40s and 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ051-222345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

303 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s and 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ038-222345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

303 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ549-222345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

303 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cloudy. A chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ550-222345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

303 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s near

the coast to around 60 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s near the coast to around 60 interior. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cloudy. A chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s near the coast to around 60

interior. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

