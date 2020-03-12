CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 11, 2020
558 FPUS56 KLOX 121024
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
324 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020
CAZ041-122345-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
324 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ087-122345-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
324 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Areas of southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ040-122345-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
324 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
CAZ039-122345-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
324 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
CAZ548-122345-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
324 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
CAZ547-122345-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
324 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.
South winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
CAZ046-122345-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
324 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
CAZ088-122345-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
324 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
CAZ044-045-122345-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
324 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s
to around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the 50s.
CAZ054-122345-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
324 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level above 7500 feet. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations
to the 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25
mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow
level 7000 to 7500 feet. Local snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches on
higher peaks. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7500 feet. Local total snow
accumulation 3 to 6 inches on highest peaks. Highs from the 50s
to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 6500 to 7500 feet. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs from the 50s at low
elevations to the 40s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to
around 50 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow after midnight. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to
the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper
20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain
and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid
20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs
from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
around 40 at high elevations.
CAZ053-122345-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
324 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms. Snow level above 7500 feet. No snow
accumulation. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations
to the 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow
level 7000 to 7500 feet. Local snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches on
highest peaks. No snow accumulation. Lows from the 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance showers. Snow level 6500
to 7500 feet. Local snow total accumulation 2 to 4 inches on
highest peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows from the upper
30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in
colder valleys and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to 40s to around 50 at high elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations
to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs from
the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at
high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the 30s to lower
40s at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain
and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.
Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 18 to 25 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs
from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
lower 40s at high elevations.
CAZ059-122345-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
324 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70
percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ052-122345-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
324 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s at
low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows from the upper 40s
to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to
around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
around 50 at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to
lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs from the mid 50s
to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at
high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to
around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the lower to mid 50s
at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the upper 30s to
mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper
20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the
lower to mid 40s at high elevations.
CAZ034-122345-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
324 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the
beaches to the lower 60s inland. South winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
CAZ035-122345-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
324 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds around
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the 50s.
CAZ036-122345-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
324 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60. South winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
CAZ037-122345-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
324 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, then a slight
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
CAZ051-122345-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
324 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
CAZ038-122345-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
324 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
CAZ549-122345-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
324 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
CAZ550-122345-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
324 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
Stewart
