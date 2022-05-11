CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 _____ 772 FPUS55 KVEF 110736 ZFPVEF Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 1236 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-111100- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 1236 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 45 to 52. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 52 to 57. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 55 to 60. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 54 to 59. $$ CAZ521-111100- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 1236 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A trace to no accumulation. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 45 to 53. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 53 to 58. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 58. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 55 to 60. $$ CAZ520-111100- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 1236 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 62. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 74. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 85 to 88. Lows 54 to 57. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 94. Lows 59 to 62. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 96. Lows 62 to 65. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 95. Lows 62 to 65. $$ CAZ522-111100- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 1236 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains... around 60 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains... 59 to 62 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 66 in the mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains... 65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 79 to 82 in the mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek. Lows 52 to 55 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87 in the mountains...around 108 at Furnace Creek. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 63 in the mountains... around 81 at Furnace Creek. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-111100- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 1236 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 68. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 90 to 93. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 68. Highs around 100. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 66. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97. $$ CAZ524-111100- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 1236 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 91 to 94. Lows 59 to 62. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Highs around 100. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99. $$ CAZ525-111100- Morongo Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, and Twentynine Palms 1236 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...90 to 93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 97 near Joshua Tree. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. $$ CAZ526-111100- Cadiz Basin- Including Vidal Junction 1236 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 85. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 96 to 99. Lows 62 to 65. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Highs 103 to 106. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 105. Lows 72 to 75. $$