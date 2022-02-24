CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1141 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

CAZ519-241200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1141 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 1 to 11. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 27 to 37. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 21. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 36. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 22. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

37. Highs 46 to 51.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 36 to

41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

40 to 45.

CAZ521-241200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1141 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 17. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 25. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 26. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

37. Highs 46 to 51.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 36 to

41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

40 to 45.

CAZ520-241200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1141 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 48. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 27. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 29. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

39. Highs 59 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

40 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 76. Lows

45 to 48.

CAZ522-241200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1141 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20 in the mountains...36 to

39 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40 in the mountains...62 to 65 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 28 in the mountains...

around 40 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 45 in the mountains...69 to 72 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 29 in the mountains...39 to 42 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 52 in the mountains...

around 71 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 34 in the mountains...

around 41 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. Lows 36 to 39 in the

mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66 in the

mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. Lows 42 to 45 in the

mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows 46 to 49 in the

mountains...54 to 57 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-241200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1141 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 29. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 35. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68. Lows

39 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

75 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Highs

79 to 82.

CAZ524-241200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1141 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 34. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69. Lows

40 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. Highs

81 to 84.

CAZ525-526-241200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1141 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 36 in Twentynine Palms...

around 30 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...49 to

52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...54 to

57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 in Twentynine Palms...34 to

37 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 in Twentynine Palms...around

60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...36 to 39 near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48 in Twentynine Palms

and around Yucca Valley...around 44 near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79 in Twentynine Palms...around

73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 49 near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 in Twentynine Palms...around

79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...52 to 55 near Joshua

Tree. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

