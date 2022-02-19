CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022

_____

057 FPUS55 KVEF 190901

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

101 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-191200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

101 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy.

Highs 38 to 48. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 19 to 29. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 27.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 36 to 41. Lows 21 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 31. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 23. Highs

31 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 27.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 43.

$$

CAZ521-191200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

101 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

45 to 55. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Highs 47 to 52. Lows 28 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 23. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 33.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24. Highs

33 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Highs

40 to 45.

$$

CAZ520-191200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

101 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

63 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

34 to 37. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 33.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 52 to 55. Lows 29 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

30. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56.

$$

CAZ522-191200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

101 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59 in the mountains...79 to 82 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...79 to

82 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

35 to 38 in the mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to

59 in the mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. Lows 35 to 38 in

the mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows 31 to 34 in the

mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 42 in the mountains...

around 64 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

30 in the mountains...39 to 42 at Furnace Creek. Highs 43 to 46 in

the mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52 in the mountains...around 70 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-191200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

101 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows 44 to 47. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around

40. Highs 56 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37.

Highs 56 to 59.

$$

CAZ524-191200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

101 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 39 to

42. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

37. Highs 55 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

$$

CAZ525-526-191200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

101 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...

44 to 47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 75 in

Twentynine Palms...around 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 47 in Twentynine Palms...around

42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68 in Twentynine Palms...around

61 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47 in

Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...33 to 36 near

Joshua Tree. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms...around

60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather