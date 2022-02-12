CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, February 11, 2022

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

221 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

221 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 33.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

50 to 55.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

221 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Highs around 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

52 to 57.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

221 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 64. Lows 35 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

63 to 66.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

221 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...84 to 87 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...50 to

53 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...82 to 85 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...49 to 52 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...81 to

84 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 52 in the mountains...around 73 at Furnace

Creek. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 37 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek. Lows 36 to 39 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

221 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Chance of sprinkles. Highs around

63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 69. Lows 42 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Highs

around 70.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

221 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Chance of sprinkles. Highs around 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 69. Lows 43 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Highs

around 70.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

221 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs around 72 in Twentynine Palms...around 65 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 48 in

Twentynine Palms...around 43 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine

Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

around 50 in Twentynine Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs

71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

