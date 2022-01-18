CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, January 17, 2022

CAZ519-190000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

212 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 29 to 34.

Highs 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 33 to

38.

CAZ521-190000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

212 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 38 to 48.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Highs

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 33.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 33 to

38.

CAZ520-190000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

212 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

59 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 38.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 63. Lows around

40.

CAZ522-190000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

212 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

52 in the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...46 to

49 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...72 to 75 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...45 to

48 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...71 to 74 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

around 46 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...

73 to 76 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the mountains...45 to

48 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52 in the mountains...around 71 at

Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 38 in the mountains...around

45 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55 in the mountains...around 71 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39 in the mountains...around

44 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58 in the mountains...around 72 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-190000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

212 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. Highs 63 to

66.

CAZ524-190000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

212 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows 41 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

CAZ525-526-190000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

212 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 45 to 48 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...41 to 44 near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47 in Twentynine

Palms...around 42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68 in Twentynine Palms...around

63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 66 near Joshua Tree.

