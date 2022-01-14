CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 13, 2022

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1236 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

CAZ519-141200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1236 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

CAZ521-141200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1236 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51.

CAZ520-141200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1236 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

CAZ522-141200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1236 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...74 to

77 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...69 to

72 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55 in the mountains...around 70 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

42 in the mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Highs 54 to 57 in

the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 57 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. Lows 39 to 42 in the

mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42 in the mountains...around

48 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57 in the mountains...around 74 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-141200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1236 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. West winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

39 to 42. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47.

Highs 64 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows

44 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

CAZ524-141200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1236 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67. Lows

43 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69. Lows

44 to 47.

CAZ525-526-141200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1236 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...63 to

66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...

around 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 47.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Lows 46 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...around

66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...65 to 68 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 46 to 49.

