CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

146 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

146 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, snow. Snow accumulation generally 1 to

3 inches. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then sunny with chance of flurries in the afternoon. Highs

27 to 37. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Chance of flurries in the

evening. Lows 11 to 21. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 46. Lows 29 to

34.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of flurries after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of flurries. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Accumulations are possible. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Accumulations are possible.

Highs around 39. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

146 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 26. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Not as cold. Highs 30 to 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 24. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 37. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 42. Lows

26 to 31.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of flurries. Highs

35 to 40. Lows 24 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs around

37. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Accumulations are possible. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 38. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

146 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 25 to 28. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of sprinkles and snow

in the morning. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 27. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 47. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 53. Lows

31 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs

around 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of sprinkles in the evening.

Lows around 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs around 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely and chance of rain.

Lows around 37. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 49. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

146 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 27 in the mountains...

36 to 39 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs around

40 in the mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

24 to 27 in the mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 39 in the mountains...60 to 63 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 28 in the mountains...

35 to 38 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 46 in the

mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek. Lows 29 to 32 in the

mountains...36 to 39 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of flurries in the evening.

Chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows around 32 in the

mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 44 in the mountains...around 61 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...44 to

47 at Furnace Creek. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...61 to 64 at

Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

146 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 34. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of sprinkles in the evening.

Lows 32 to 35. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Highs

53 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Lows around 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles and flurries in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 57.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 42 to 45. Highs 56 to 59.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

146 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 34. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

33 to 36. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs 56 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 59.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

146 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. West winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...50 to

53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine

Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43.

Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs around 65 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 62 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around

58 near Joshua Tree.

