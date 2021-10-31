CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 30, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

111 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

CAZ519-311100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

111 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

46 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 58 to 63.

Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

44 to 49.

CAZ521-311100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

111 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

43 to 48.

CAZ520-311100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

111 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 75. Lows

49 to 52.

CAZ522-311100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

111 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...

66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...83 to

86 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 in the mountains...around 86 at

Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

around 65 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70 in

the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows 49 to 52 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68 in the mountains...around 89 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in

the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. Highs 66 to 69 in the

mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-311100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

111 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 79. Lows

54 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. Highs around

80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55.

Highs around 80.

CAZ524-311100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

111 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

55 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57.

Highs 79 to 82.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

53 to 56.

CAZ525-526-311100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

111 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 78 near Joshua Tree.

