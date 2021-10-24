CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 23, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

111 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

CAZ519-241100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

111 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT

MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers and slight chance of

rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then snow showers and chance of rain

showers after midnight. Snow accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times. Significant accumulations are possible. Snow level above

8000 feet decreasing to 7600 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 46.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Colder. Lows 19 to 29. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 50 to 55.

Lows 34 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

Highs 61 to 66.

CAZ521-241100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

111 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 37 to 47. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Accumulations are

possible. Snow level 7800 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Colder. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56. Lows

35 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 44 to

49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 44 to

49.

CAZ520-241100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

111 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 74. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Lows 49 to 52. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Rain showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows 36 to 39. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows

43 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 76. Lows 49 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Highs

75 to 78.

CAZ522-241100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

111 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...

64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...84 to

87 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...

71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Accumulations are possible. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...80 to

83 at Furnace Creek. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59 in the mountains...around 79 at

Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the

mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. Highs 62 to 65 in the

mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 53 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-241100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

111 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 64 to 67.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Colder. Lows 43 to 46. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs 70 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Highs

79 to 82.

CAZ524-241100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

111 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 76. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs 71 to 74. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 43 to

46. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows 49 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows 52 to

55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 84. Lows 56 to

59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

CAZ525-526-241100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

111 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 77 in Twentynine

Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 82 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...75 to 78 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 55 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...80 to 83 near Joshua Tree. Lows

59 to 62.

