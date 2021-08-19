CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 18, 2021

CAZ519-191100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

101 AM PDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze. Lows

41 to 51. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

63 to 73. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 44 to 54.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

CAZ521-191100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

101 AM PDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

45 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 67 to 77. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

85 to 90.

CAZ520-191100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

101 AM PDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 86 to 89. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 61 to 64. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

CAZ522-191100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

101 AM PDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

56 to 59 in the mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs around 80 in the mountains...105 to 108 at Furnace

Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 59 to 62 in the mountains...82 to 85 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...

85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87 in the mountains...around 111 at

Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65 in the mountains...

around 85 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 67 in the mountains...

around 85 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91 in the mountains...around 113 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68 in the mountains...

around 86 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 in the mountains...around 114 at

Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Highs 92 to 95 in the

mountains...114 to 117 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-191100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

101 AM PDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 90 to 93. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 66 to 69. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows 69 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Highs

103 to 106.

CAZ524-191100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

101 AM PDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows

72 to 75.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 103 to 106. Lows 75 to

78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

CAZ525-526-191100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

101 AM PDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine

Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...89 to 92 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...

66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...90 to 93 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine

Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in

Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

