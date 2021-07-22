CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

116 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

CAZ519-221100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

116 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 88 to

93. Lows 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 89. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 82 to 87. Lows 68 to 73. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 81. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 68. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

CAZ521-221100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

116 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

59 to 69. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 77 to 87. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 60 to 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 84 to 89. Lows 67 to 72. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 81. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 67. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

CAZ520-221100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

116 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

72 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 96 to 99. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 72 to 75.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 103. Lows

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 78.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 96. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 75.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 93. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

CAZ522-221100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

116 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

71 to 74 in the mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 89 to 92 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 71 to 74 in the

mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 72 to 75 in the mountains...around 100 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 in the mountains...around

119 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 77 in the mountains...around 97 at Furnace

Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95 in the mountains...around

117 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 76 in the mountains...

around 96 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 91 in the mountains...around 111 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 73 in the mountains...

around 95 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 88 in the mountains...around 112 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 73 in the mountains...

around 95 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 in the mountains...around

116 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-221100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

116 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 82. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 82. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 80 to

83. Highs 103 to 106.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 82. Highs

around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83. Highs

101 to 104.

CAZ524-221100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

116 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 81 to 84. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 83. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 80 to 83. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 102 to 105.

Lows 83 to 86.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs around 95.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 81. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 101. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85. Highs

102 to 105.

CAZ525-526-221100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

116 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 86 to 89 in Twentynine

Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 100 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine

Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...around 100 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...

around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 104 to 107 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...100 to 103 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers. Highs around 102 in

Twentynine Palms...around 98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 84 in Twentynine Palms...

around 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs around 98 in

Twentynine Palms...around 94 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85 in

Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...95 to 98 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

