CAZ519-271100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

156 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. North winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 89. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of dry thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 86. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73. Highs

84 to 89.

CAZ521-271100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

156 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of dry thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 89.

CAZ520-271100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

156 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 103. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Highs

99 to 102.

CAZ522-271100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

156 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74 in the mountains...

95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in the mountains...120 to 123 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in the mountains...

95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in the mountains...122 to 125 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 77 in the mountains...

around 100 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 96 in the mountains...around 118 at

Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 75 in the mountains...around 96 at

Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 93 in the mountains...around 114 at

Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 74 in

the mountains...around 95 at Furnace Creek. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 92 in the mountains...around 114 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 77 in the

mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. Highs 92 to 95 in the

mountains...114 to 117 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in the

mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. Highs 94 to 97 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-271100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

156 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 83. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 103. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 82.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83.

Highs 103 to 106.

CAZ524-271100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

156 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 82. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 83. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 104. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 82 to 85. Highs 102 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 82 to 85. Highs 100 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85. Highs

101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86. Highs

105 to 108.

CAZ525-271100-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

156 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 84. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 113 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...105 to 108 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...104 to 107 around Yucca Valley. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 106 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 101 near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...79 to

82 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs 103 to 106 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 100 near Joshua

Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 85 in

Twentynine Palms...around 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 102 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

around 98 near Joshua Tree. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...100 to 103 near Joshua Tree.

CAZ526-271100-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

156 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 83 to 86. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 113. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 88. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 87. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 106. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 103. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 85.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 103. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 86.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110. Lows

85 to 88.

$$

