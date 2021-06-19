CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, June 18, 2021

_____

988 FPUS55 KVEF 190826

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

126 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-191100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

126 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, warmer. Highs 88 to 93.

Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 59 to

64.

$$

CAZ521-191100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

126 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 59 to

64.

$$

CAZ520-191100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

126 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows 71 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 95 to 98.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

$$

CAZ522-191100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

126 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in the mountains...

around 100 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98 in the mountains...123 to 126 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in the mountains...

95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in the mountains...122 to 125 at

Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...91 to

94 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 96 to 99 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. Lows 69 to 72 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 90 to 93 in the

mountains...112 to 115 at Furnace Creek. Lows 65 to 68 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-191100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

126 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 105 to 108. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 101 to 104. Lows 73 to

76.

$$

CAZ524-191100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

126 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 75 to 78. West winds 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78.

Highs 104 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Highs

104 to 107.

$$

CAZ525-526-191100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

126 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 90 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...82 to 85 around Yucca Valley. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 115 to 118 in Twentynine Palms...around

110 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...

79 to 82 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 113 to 116 in Twentynine Palms...104 to

107 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...73 to

76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111 in Twentynine Palms...around

106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 81 in Twentynine Palms...

around 72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108 in Twentynine Palms...

around 102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82 in

Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather