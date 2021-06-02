CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

976 FPUS55 KVEF 021002

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

CAZ519-022300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 81. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 57 to 62.

Highs 78 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

75 to 80.

CAZ521-022300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 58 to

68. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 88. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

78 to 87.

CAZ520-022300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Highs

99 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Highs

92 to 95.

CAZ522-022300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...around

120 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in the mountains...90 to

93 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...119 to

122 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...

89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Highs 93 to 96 in the

mountains...115 to 118 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to

63 in the mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in

the mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-022300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

around 70. Highs 101 to 104.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 92 to 95.

Lows 65 to 68.

CAZ524-022300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77.

Highs 106 to 109.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows

71 to 74.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows around

70.

CAZ525-022300-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...99 to

102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...99 to

102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine

Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

around 110 in Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to

76 in Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100 in

Twentynine Palms...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

CAZ526-022300-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 107. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 107. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77.

Highs 105 to 108.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

71 to 74.

