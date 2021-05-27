CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1256 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1256 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

65. Highs 78 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1256 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

62 to 67.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1256 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Highs

91 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73.

Highs 96 to 99.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1256 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85 in the mountains...around

107 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63 in the mountains...

around 81 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88 in the mountains...around 111 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in

the mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. Highs 90 to 93 in the

mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1256 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows

65 to 68.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 102. Lows around

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75.

Highs 102 to 105.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1256 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 102. Lows 70 to

73.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76.

Highs 102 to 105.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1256 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...

61 to 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...89 to 92 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...91 to 94 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...

63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101 in Twentynine Palms...around

95 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in

Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...95 to 98 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77 in

Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

