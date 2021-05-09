CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 8, 2021

CAZ519-092300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

Highs 74 to 80.

CAZ521-092300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

Highs 74 to 81.

CAZ520-092300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64.

Highs 90 to 93.

CAZ522-092300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in the mountains...99 to 102 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54 in the mountains...72 to

75 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in the mountains...99 to 102 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54 in the mountains...71 to 74 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77 in the mountains...100 to 103 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in

the mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. Highs 82 to 85 in the

mountains...103 to 106 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 89 in the

mountains...109 to 112 at Furnace Creek. Lows 61 to 64 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Highs 84 to 87 in the

mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-092300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 67.

Highs 94 to 97.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 93.

CAZ524-092300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Highs

95 to 98.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

CAZ525-526-092300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...86 to 89 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...around

60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...86 to 89 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...92 to 95 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 in Twentynine Palms...around

93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

