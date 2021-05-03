CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 2, 2021 _____ 973 FPUS55 KVEF 030831 ZFPVEF Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 131 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-031100- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 131 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 52 to 57. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 72 to 77. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 46. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 44 to 49. $$ CAZ521-031100- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 131 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 76 to 81. Lows 51 to 56. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 47. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 45 to 50. $$ CAZ520-031100- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 131 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 89 to 92. Lows 60 to 63. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 59. Highs 86 to 89. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows 53 to 56. $$ CAZ522-031100- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 131 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains... 71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in the mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains... 69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...102 to 105 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 84 in the mountains... around 106 at Furnace Creek. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 60 in the mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. Highs 83 to 86 in the mountains...105 to 108 at Furnace Creek. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...around 102 at Furnace Creek. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 56 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 80 in the mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55 in the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Highs 74 to 77 in the mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-031100- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 131 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 94 to 97. Lows 62 to 65. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 60. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 59. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. $$ CAZ524-031100- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 131 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 97. Lows 66 to 69. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 64. Highs 90 to 93. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88. $$ CAZ525-526-031100- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 131 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms... around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...81 to 84 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 90 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...90 to 93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms...85 to 88 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather