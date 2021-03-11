CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

CAZ519-120000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

201 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 19 to 29. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then isolated snow showers after midnight. Near steady temperature

around 17. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs 22 to 32.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 12 to 22. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 32 to 42. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 33.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 50 to 55.

Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 44. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

29 to 34. Highs 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51.

CAZ521-120000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

201 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Numerous snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then scattered snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 1 to

3 inches. Highs 25 to 35. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then isolated snow showers after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs 29 to 39.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

31 to 36. Highs 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53.

CAZ520-120000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

201 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then

scattered snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

44 to 47. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated snow showers. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 59. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

36 to 39. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

CAZ522-120000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

201 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 40 in the mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers and snow showers in

the evening, then scattered snow showers and isolated rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 30 in the mountains...around 50 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace

Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...75 to 78 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38 in the mountains...

around 51 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39 in the mountains...

around 52 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54 in the mountains...around

76 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

around 40 in the mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. Highs 54 to

57 in the mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-120000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

201 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 52 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 34 to 37. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers. Highs 53 to 56.

West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 65. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

41 to 44. Highs 64 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ524-120000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

201 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 50 to 53. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain

showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 38. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 50 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

36 to 39. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 44 to

47. Highs around 70.

CAZ525-526-120000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

201 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 60 in Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,

then isolated rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows

40 to 43 in Twentynine Palms...34 to 37 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers. Highs around 60 in

Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine Palms...

36 to 39 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46 in Twentynine Palms...

around 42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 73 to 76 in

Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

