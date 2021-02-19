CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 18, 2021
652 FPUS55 KVEF 190806
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
1206 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
CAZ519-191200-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
1206 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 28. West winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 28 to 38. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 48.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows around 37.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 36 to
41.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.
Highs 48 to 56.
CAZ521-191200-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
1206 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 53. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 34 to 44. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 30. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 49.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows around 37.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 36 to
41.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.
Highs 49 to 57.
CAZ520-191200-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
1206 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. East winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 56. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows
41 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
Highs 64 to 67.
CAZ522-191200-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
1206 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...
44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...72 to 75 at
Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...
45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50 in the mountains...74 to
77 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...45 to
48 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55 in the mountains...around 73 at
Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41 in the mountains...around
49 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65 in the
mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek. Lows 41 to 44 in the
mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in the mountains...around
83 at Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in the
mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. Highs 59 to 62 in the
mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the
mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Highs 55 to 58 in the
mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-191200-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
1206 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 68. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 64. West winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 67. Lows 41 to 44.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49.
Highs 73 to 76.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows
42 to 45.
CAZ524-191200-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
1206 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 64. West winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 67. Lows 42 to 45.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 74. Lows 45 to 48.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 79. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.
CAZ525-526-191200-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
1206 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms and
near Joshua Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...39 to
42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine
Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows
46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley and
near Joshua Tree.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 77 in Twentynine
Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80 in
Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72 in Twentynine Palms...around
67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 47 in Twentynine Palms...
around 41 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 in Twentynine Palms...around
63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
