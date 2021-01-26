CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, January 25, 2021

501 FPUS55 KVEF 260941

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

141 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

CAZ519-261200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

141 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM

PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 16. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 21 to 31. West

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Snow accumulation generally 3 to 6 inches.

Near steady temperature around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Significant accumulations are possible. Highs 21 to 31. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Significant accumulations are possible. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow showers. Not as cold. Snow may be heavy at

times. Significant accumulations are possible. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulations are possible. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs

around 36. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Lows

27 to 32.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 42. Chance of snow 40 percent.

CAZ521-261200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

141 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM

PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 25 to 35. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

generally 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Accumulations are possible. Highs 23 to

33. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulations are possible. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulations are

possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 36. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Highs

36 to 41.

CAZ520-261200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

141 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM

PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 26. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with snow showers after midnight. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and

rain showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs

40 to 43. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers in the evening,

then snow showers and chance of rain showers after midnight.

Accumulations are possible. Snow level 4300 feet. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Accumulations

are possible. Highs around 47. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Accumulations are

possible. Lows around 37. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and rain showers likely in

the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 47. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. Highs

49 to 52.

CAZ522-261200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

141 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 23 to 26 in the mountains...41 to 44 at Furnace

Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 36 to 39 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers and rain showers after midnight.

Lows 25 to 28 in the mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers and chance of rain showers. Accumulations

are possible. Snow level 3200 feet. Highs 34 to 37 in the

mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely and chance of rain

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Accumulations are possible. Snow level

4000 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely and chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Accumulations are possible. Highs around

44 in the mountains...around 65 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely and chance of rain

showers in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely

after midnight. Accumulations are possible. Lows around 37 in the

mountains...around 48 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain showers and snow showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 41 in the mountains...around

62 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

35 in the mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs 42 to 45 in

the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 48 in the mountains...around

67 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-261200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

141 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

31 to 34. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 37.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 52. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 59. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers

likely. Lows 43 to 46. Highs 56 to 59. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

54 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62. Lows 39 to

42.

CAZ524-261200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

141 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 29 to 32. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 44 to 47.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 55. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

55 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Highs

61 to 64.

CAZ525-526-261200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

141 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 36 to 39 in Twentynine Palms...29 to 32 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms...45 to

48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...32 to 35 around Yucca Valley. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...36 to 39 around Yucca Valley. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 63 in Twentynine Palms...

around 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms...39 to

42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs 60 to 63 in

Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in

Twentynine Palms...36 to 39 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Highs

63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

