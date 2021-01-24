CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-250000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

331 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A trace

to no accumulation. Highs 24 to 34. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers after midnight. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

12 to 22. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Highs 16 to 26. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 5 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 19 to 29. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Not as cold. Lows

around 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Significant accumulations are possible. Highs

around 33. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Significant accumulations are possible. Lows around

31. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely. Patchy

blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations

are possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around

35. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 33 to 38.

CAZ521-250000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

331 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers after midnight. A trace to

no accumulation. Lows 20 to 28. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows 14 to 22. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 23 to 33. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 31. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Accumulations

are possible. Lows around 29. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Patchy blowing snow in the

afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow showers

likely. Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning.

Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 36. Chance of snow 30 percent.

CAZ520-250000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

331 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

30. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. A trace to no accumulation. Highs around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 24. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Accumulations are possible. Highs around

42. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers and rain showers

likely. Accumulations are possible. Lows 34 to 37. Highs 43 to 46.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers and rain showers likely in

the evening, then snow showers likely and chance of rain showers

after midnight. Accumulations are possible. Lows around 35. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers. Highs around 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 47.

CAZ522-250000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

331 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...64 to 67 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30 in the mountains...

45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation

generally 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 2700 feet. Highs 32 to 35 in

the mountains...54 to 57 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 26 in the mountains...

40 to 43 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 37 in the mountains...around 60 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 30 in the

mountains...around 41 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers likely

and chance of rain showers. Accumulations are possible. Highs 36 to

39 in the mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. Lows 31 to 34 in

the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 40 to 43 in the mountains...

59 to 62 at Furnace Creek. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...45 to

48 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 34 in the mountains...

around 44 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 42 in the mountains...around

61 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-250000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

331 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 44 to

47. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 31 to 34. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 52. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 40 to 43. Highs 54 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows 42 to 45. Highs 55 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

CAZ524-250000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

331 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 36 to 39. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs

42 to 45. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 34. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 54.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 43. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 58. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

CAZ525-250000-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

331 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs around 60 in

Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow

showers likely after midnight. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

40 to 43 in Twentynine Palms...34 to 37 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. A trace to no

accumulation. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

2300 feet. Highs around 50 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 38 in Twentynine

Palms...30 to 33 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms...45 to

48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39 in Twentynine

Palms...around 33 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 57 in

Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 39 to 42 in Twentynine Palms...34 to 37 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 61 in Twentynine Palms...

around 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 45 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 59 in Twentynine Palms...around 53 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 45 in Twentynine Palms...around 39 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...

around 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

CAZ526-250000-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

331 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 45.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Highs

49 to 52. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 58.

Lows 39 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

