CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, January 4, 2021
856 FPUS55 KVEF 050821
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
1221 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-051200-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
1221 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 46 to 51.
Lows 34 to 39.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs
44 to 49.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to
35. Highs 43 to 48.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 49.
CAZ521-051200-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
1221 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. North winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Lows
33 to 38.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs
44 to 49.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to
34. Highs 42 to 47.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 47.
CAZ520-051200-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
1221 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. North winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. West winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Highs
56 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to
37. Highs 54 to 57.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 58.
CAZ522-051200-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
1221 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...
45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...70 to 73 at
Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...
45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...around
70 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...
46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 57 in the
mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the
mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the
mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. Highs 52 to 55 in the
mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in
the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. Highs 50 to 53 in the
mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-051200-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
1221 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44.
Highs 64 to 67.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 63. Lows
39 to 42.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63. Lows around
40.
CAZ524-051200-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
1221 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44.
Highs 66 to 69.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 64. Lows
39 to 42.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64. Lows around
40.
CAZ525-526-051200-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
1221 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...61 to
64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. North winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 in Twentynine Palms and
around Yucca Valley...around 65 near Joshua Tree.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to
45. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67 in
Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 40 to 43.
