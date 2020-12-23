CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 22, 2020

504 FPUS55 KVEF 230942

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

141 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-231200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

141 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 41. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 41. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

21 to 31. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely and chance of rain showers after

midnight. Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 46. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 31.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 43. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 28 to 33. Highs 36 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 36.

CAZ521-231200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

141 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 30. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

24 to 32. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 48. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Highs

43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 38.

CAZ520-231200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

141 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 53. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 52. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

30 to 33. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning. Highs around 58. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Highs

55 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers. Highs around 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 48.

CAZ522-231200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

141 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...

44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 45 in the mountains...65 to 68 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30 in the mountains...32 to 35 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 45 in the mountains...60 to

63 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

31 to 34 in the mountains...36 to 39 at Furnace Creek. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 52 in the

mountains...around 66 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 42. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs around 54 in the mountains...around 68 at

Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36 in the mountains...

around 42 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 52 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Lows 34 to 37 in the

mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 45 in the mountains...around 62 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 33 in the mountains...

around 44 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45 in the mountains...around

62 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-231200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

141 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 53 to 56. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 34. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 51 to 54. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

34 to 37. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to

64. Lows 39 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62. Lows

39 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 55. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

CAZ524-231200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

141 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 51 to 54. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 34. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 53. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. North winds up to 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to

65. Lows 40 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 55.

CAZ525-231200-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

141 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60 in Twentynine

Palms and near Joshua Tree...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 53 to 56. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 65 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 61 near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 64 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 60 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 42 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 58 in Twentynine Palms...

around 54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

CAZ526-231200-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

141 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66. Lows 43 to

46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 59.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather