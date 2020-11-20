CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 19, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1216 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

CAZ519-201200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1216 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

Lows 33 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 49.

CAZ521-201200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1216 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

Lows 31 to 36.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 48.

CAZ520-201200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1216 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

42 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43.

Highs 63 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66.

Lows 39 to 42.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

CAZ522-201200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1216 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...

54 to 57 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...

49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...81 to 84 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Lows 41 to 44 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61 in the mountains...around

78 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40 in the mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in

the mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60 in

the mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 55 in the mountains...

around 74 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-201200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1216 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

45 to 48. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows

45 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

45. Highs 65 to 68.

CAZ524-201200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1216 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 73. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 74. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

44 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

46. Highs 66 to 69.

CAZ525-526-201200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1216 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...

71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 76 in

Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 50 to 53.

