CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 8, 2020
_____
956 FPUS55 KVEF 091000
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-092300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs 81 to
86.
$$
CAZ521-092300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 81 to
86.
$$
CAZ520-092300-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Highs 93 to
96.
$$
CAZ522-092300-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in the mountains...around 100 at
Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55 in the mountains...74 to 77 at
Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in the mountains...99 to 102 at
Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58 in the mountains...76 to
79 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in the mountains...106 to 109 at
Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the
mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in the
mountains...109 to 112 at Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-092300-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. North winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Highs around
100.
$$
CAZ524-092300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs
around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Highs 99 to
102.
$$
CAZ525-526-092300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Haze in the morning. Highs 83 to 86. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua
Tree...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua
Tree...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine
Palms and near Joshua Tree...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. Highs
101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around
100 near Joshua Tree.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather