CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, August 7, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

126 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

CAZ519-081100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

126 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 71 to 81. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 59 to 64.

CAZ521-081100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

126 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 51 to 61. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 77 to 87. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 59 to 64.

CAZ520-081100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

126 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 63 to 66. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 94 to 97. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 105. Lows around 70.

CAZ522-081100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

126 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...

89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...89 to

92 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...116 to 119 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...89 to 92 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 100 in the mountains...

115 to 118 at Furnace Creek. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-081100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

126 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows 71 to 74.

CAZ524-081100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

126 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 105 to 108. Lows 74 to 77.

CAZ525-526-081100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

126 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 75 to 78 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...70 to 73 around Yucca

Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 103 to 106 in

Twentynine Palms...96 to 99 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 110 in Twentynine

Palms...101 to 104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

around 80 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

