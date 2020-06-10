CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

122 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

CAZ519-101100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

122 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 77 to 82.

Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows 52 to

58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 85.

CAZ521-101100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

122 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 73 to 83. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 79 to 84.

Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 51 to

57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

CAZ520-101100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

122 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 91 to 94. Northeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 91 to 94.

Lows 60 to 63.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 86. Lows

56 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Highs

92 to 95.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 99.

CAZ522-101100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

122 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62 in the mountains...82 to

85 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...113 to 116 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62 in the mountains...

84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs around 90 in

the mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek. Lows 59 to 62 in the

mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82 in the

mountains...100 to 103 at Furnace Creek. Lows 56 to 59 in the

mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 86 in the mountains...

104 to 107 at Furnace Creek. Lows 59 to 62 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 91 to 94 in the

mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek. Lows 63 to 66 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-101100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

122 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs around 100.

Lows 65 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 62. Highs

90 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 70.

Highs around 100.

CAZ524-101100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

122 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 101 to 104.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Highs

around 100.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

CAZ525-526-101100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

122 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...64 to

67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 104 to

107 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100 in

Twentynine Palms...91 to 94 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine

Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather