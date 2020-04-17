CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 16, 2020

_____

489 FPUS55 KVEF 171001

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-172300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers,

snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Highs 39 to 49. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

$$

CAZ521-172300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

generally 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 45 to 55.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 58. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of rain

showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows around 43. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

$$

CAZ520-172300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 66. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 47.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 69. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 48. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 75. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Highs

around 80.

$$

CAZ522-172300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60 in the mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 42 to

45 in the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...

62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Highs 65 to 68 in the

mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 49 in the

mountains...around 66 at Furnace Creek. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Lows 49 to 52 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78 in the

mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek. Lows 52 to 55 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-172300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. Highs

75 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

53 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 88. Lows

56 to 59.

$$

CAZ524-172300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 75. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

59 to 62.

$$

CAZ525-526-172300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms...45 to

48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...

46 to 49 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...70 to

73 around Yucca Valley...74 to 77 near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 59 in Twentynine Palms...

around 51 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 in Twentynine Palms...

around 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59 in Twentynine Palms...

around 51 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 in Twentynine Palms...around

85 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather